Clemson drops ACC opener to No. 20 Notre Dame

CU Athletic Communications by

NOTRE DAME, I.N. – The Clemson Tigers dropped the 2023 ACC opener, 3-2, to 20th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Alumni Stadium on Saturday night. Notre Dame’s Daniel Russo netted the game-winning goal at the 50’ to push the Irish into the win column. Clemson sophomore goalie Joseph Andema had four saves on the Irish’s eight shots on goal for the night. Clemson United had four shots on goal, with two from Brandon Parrish, one for Ousmane Sylla, and another one from Alex Meinhard. The Tigers were called for 18 fouls to Notre Dame’s 14. The Tigers trailed a majority of the first half until a second-chance goal by Gael Gibert cut down the lead at 43’ for his first goal of the season. Brandon Parrish leveled the score moments later at 44’ capitalized on a Clemson push to tie the match, finishing the first half. Ultimately, Notre Dame used a free kick in the 50’ to score the game-winning goal. The Tigers are on the road again next Tuesday, September 12, against USF in Tampa, Florida.

