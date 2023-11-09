Clemson lacrosse welcomes signing class of eight new Tigers

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Coming off of its inaugural season, Clemson lacrosse announces eight signees on this year’s National Signing Day: Gigi Adamson, Carly Wise, Jane Hilsabeck, Susan Lowther, Brooke Goldstein, Kira Balis, Maddie Wrenn and Natalie Kranick. The class is made up of one goalie, two attackers, four midfielders and one defender. The crew hails from New York, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and Massachusetts. The impressive class features All-Americans, multi-sport athletes and state champions. "We’re thrilled to formally introduce these eight student-athletes" said Head Coach Allison Kwolek. "This recruiting class will have an impact on every part of the field and will play an important role as we continue to build the foundation of Clemson Lacrosse." Carly Wise Carly Wise, a two sport varsity athlete, joins Clemson from Saratoga Springs, New York. Wise was named a US Lacrosse All-American twice and was named the Time’s Union Player of the Year. In addition to being a standout on the lacrosse field, Wise also played four years of varsity basketball which included being named to the Suburban Council All-Star first team three times and their second team once. Wise’s list of accomplishments also includes being an Adirondack 46er which means she has climbed all of the 46 highest peaks in the Adirondacks. Gigi Adamson The lone goalie in the 2028 class, Gigi Adamson, hails from Orlando, Florida. Adamson was a 2023 All-American and was selected to play for the South team in the All-America Underclass Tournament four times. Additionally, the goalie led her Lakeland Preparatory High School team to the State Championship three years in a row and secured the State Title in 2022. Maddie Wrenn The only defender in the class, Maddie Wrenn, hails from Davidsonville, Maryland. Wrenn played four years of varsity lacrosse at Archbishop Spalding High School. In 2023, Wrenn played on the championship winning New Balance Baltimore Team, was named to the IAAM A All-Conference Team, and was selected as Anne Arundel County’s first team All-County team. The year before in 2022, Wrenn was named to Anne Arundel County’s second team All-County and was selected first team All-Tournament for American Select. Kira Balis A midfielder from Catonsville, Maryland, Kira was the All-America MVP. Balis was also named to the All-America All-Tournament Team, the All-America Senior Watchlist, the best in class committed standout list, the Lacrosse Magazine National Watchlist for the 2024 class and the US Lacrosse Nationals All-Tournament Team. In addition to that list of accomplishments, Balis also won the IAAM Championship in 2021 and 2022. Jane Hilsabeck Midfielder from Hingham, Massachusetts, Jane Hilsabeck is a two time US Lacrosse All-American. Hilsabeck helped lead her high school lacrosse team at Notre Dame Academy to win the State Championship twice. In addition to lacrosse, Hilsabeck also played varsity basketball. Excelling in both the classroom and on the field, Hilsabeck was a Boston Globe, Boston Herald, and Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic Athlete twice. Brooke Goldstein Hailing from Delray Beach, Florida, Brooke Goldstein will add talent to Clemson’s offense as a skillful attacker. In 2023, Goldstein was named a USA All-American, the Florida Player of the Year and the Land Rover Palm Beach Player of the Week. Goldstein’s resume also features a State Championship in 2021 and being named to the All-County, All-District and All-Region first team three times. Susan Lowther Standout three varsity sport athlete, Susan Lowther is an exciting addition to the Clemson team. Lowther was a key member of her varsity basketball and varsity track and field teams all four years of her high school career. Her skills in all three sports earned her the Tri-county Girls Athlete of the Year Award in 2023. In 2023, Lowther also totaled the most points in the entire state of Florida. In addition, Lowther was named to the US Lacrosse All-American team twice, the Girls Lacrosse Player of the year once and the American Selected Florida team once. She played for the South Team in the All-America game twice and competed in the US Lacrosse NTDP Combine in 2023.