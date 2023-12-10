WATCH: Clemson pro scores first NFL touchdown

WATCH: Clemson pro Davis Allen scores first NFL touchdown

Former Clemson tight end Davis Allen has made the most of his opportunities, and that had him find the end zone for the first time as a pro on Sunday. Allen was there on a screen to go seven yards for his first NFL touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams to take the lead over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday: Rams draw up a TE screen and Davis Allen scores his 1st career TD!



📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa pic.twitter.com/elJyqK47hd — NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2023 The game is an 11th he's seen action in but he came in with just one target and catch for six yards. As of publishing time, Allen hauled in an 18-yard catch Sunday as well in his third NFL target. Allen was picked in April's NFL draft in the fifth round (175th overall). Allen tallied 88 receptions, 951 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns in 1,842 offensive snaps over 54 games as a Tiger (25 starts).

