Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne provide 1-2 punch in Jaguars season opener win
Former Clemson teammates
Trevor Lawrence and
Travis Etienne accounted for three of Jacksonville's four touchdowns and more big plays in a 31-21 win at Indianapolis on Sunday.
Lawrence provided Jacksonville's first score of the season and the first score of the game on a scramble and throw in the red zone for a 9-yard TD to Calvin Ridley. #TrevorLawrence hit 71%+ for 10th time in last 19 games 🔥 He finished connecting on 24-of-32 passes for 241 yards and two scores with one interception. He also rushed for 21 yards. Etienne topped 100 total yards, with 77 rushing and 27 receiving, and sealed the game with a 26-yard TD rush in the fourth quarter: Travis Etienne dropping in to remind you that he’s still RB1 in #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/WvZeY66C84 He also showed off his wheels on a nice block downfield: Yooooooooooo. @Jaguars Travis Etienne used those wheels to *block*. pic.twitter.com/smZSvGc4Gd Next up, the Jaguars host the Super Bowl champs Kansas City on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS), looking to send the Chiefs to an 0-2 start and get some redemption from the close AFC playoffs loss last season (27-20 at KC). More game highlights and reaction: Trevor Lawrence DIME to Evan Engram #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/VeBaO1eI87 Trevor Lawrence with a MISSLE of a throw here, no idea how he fit the ball in here. The throw from Trevor Lawrence. The catch by Zay Jones. "When we had to have a stop, they came up with it." @ShannonSpake spoke with Trevor Lawrence following the Jags' win over the Colts 👏 pic.twitter.com/SgZbqs1deA
Next up, the Jaguars host the Super Bowl champs Kansas City on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS), looking to send the Chiefs to an 0-2 start and get some redemption from the close AFC playoffs loss last season (27-20 at KC).
