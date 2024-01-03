CLEMSON in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence had to sit out for the first time as a pro last week. (Photo: Morgan Tencza / USATODAY)
Trevor Lawrence had to sit out for the first time as a pro last week. (Photo: Morgan Tencza / USATODAY)

Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence's status ahead of big weekend
by - 2024 Jan 3 12:23

A shoulder injury was the one to sideline Trevor Lawrence for the first time in his pro career this past Sunday. Lawrence returns to the practice field on Wednesday in hopes of being there for a big game for the Jaguars this Sunday.

Lawrence suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, which followed a high ankle sprain and a concussion in the weeks prior that had him playing well below 100% health-wise.

With Lawrence watching on and the struggling Carolina Panthers in town, the Jaguars were able to halt a five-game losing streak to set up a potential division-clincher for the 9-7 squad at Tennessee on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS). Completing a season sweep of the Titans would clinch the AFC South for Jacksonville, but a loss would mean the winner of Saturday's Houston and Indianapolis game takes the crown.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday that Lawrence is "day-to-day" for Sunday's game and is set to practice in a limited fashion, adding that Lawrence is feeling better.

Of the AFC teams not to clinch a playoff berth yet, the Jaguars enter the weekend with the second-best chance to do so.

A win would mean a second home playoff game in Lawrence's career, after a 31-30 comeback victory over the LA Chargers last January. Jacksonville went on to a difficult defeat at Kansas City last year, 27-20.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence's status ahead of big weekend
Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence's status ahead of big weekend
Clemson football signees lauded for all-star week performances
Clemson football signees lauded for all-star week performances
Two Tigers make ESPN Top 100 players of 2023 season
Two Tigers make ESPN Top 100 players of 2023 season
Clemson WR enters transfer portal
Clemson WR enters transfer portal
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts