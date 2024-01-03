Jaguars coach updates Trevor Lawrence's status ahead of big weekend

A shoulder injury was the one to sideline Trevor Lawrence for the first time in his pro career this past Sunday. Lawrence returns to the practice field on Wednesday in hopes of being there for a big game for the Jaguars this Sunday. Lawrence suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder, which followed a high ankle sprain and a concussion in the weeks prior that had him playing well below 100% health-wise. With Lawrence watching on and the struggling Carolina Panthers in town, the Jaguars were able to halt a five-game losing streak to set up a potential division-clincher for the 9-7 squad at Tennessee on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS). Completing a season sweep of the Titans would clinch the AFC South for Jacksonville, but a loss would mean the winner of Saturday's Houston and Indianapolis game takes the crown. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Wednesday that Lawrence is "day-to-day" for Sunday's game and is set to practice in a limited fashion, adding that Lawrence is feeling better. Of the AFC teams not to clinch a playoff berth yet, the Jaguars enter the weekend with the second-best chance to do so. A win would mean a second home playoff game in Lawrence's career, after a 31-30 comeback victory over the LA Chargers last January. Jacksonville went on to a difficult defeat at Kansas City last year, 27-20. Doug Pederson says Trevor Lawrence remains "day-to-day" and expects him to go in a Limited fashion today. Says he is feeling better today.#Jaguars | #DUUUVAL — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) January 3, 2024

