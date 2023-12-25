Frustration mounts for Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: "It just looks like we don't even practice"

For a fourth consecutive game, the Jacksonville Jaguars lost on Sunday. For a fourth consecutive game, Trevor Lawrence came out of the game with a new or lingering injury. It's a frustrating time for Lawrence and the Jaguars, who are still tied for first in the AFC South at 8-7, despite Sunday's 30-12 loss at Tampa Bay. "It just looks like we don't even practice," Lawrence told reporters. "We look lost. No sense of urgency. The list goes on and on. I feel like we have good weeks of preparation and I feel like we're prepared going into games and then something happens on game day the last month where it just all falls apart. "This is our season. We've worked hard to be in this position and we're close to pissing it away so we've got to figure it out." Lawrence suffered a shoulder injury that has his status in question again, after fighting through an ankle injury and then out of concussion protocol to keep his consecutive starts streak going in recent weeks (at 49; second-longest active streak in the NFL behind Buffalo's Josh Allen, at 86). "When I landed I knew something was off," Lawrence said. "And the next play it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out and we were able to get some points, and then on the two-point [conversion attempt] could tell by the way I threw it I couldn't really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing. "I would've loved to have stayed in but just kind of hurting everybody at that point if I do, so they made the call to just take a seat the rest of the night." Lawrence was limited to 211 passing yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Former Clemson and current Jags teammate Travis Etienne was limited to 12 rushing yards and 19 receiving yards. With Clemson in town for the Gator Bowl this week, the Jaguars host the Carolina Panthers afterward for their home regular season finale on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS). Jacksonville wraps its regular season at division rival Tennessee in the new year (1/7). From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: The #Jaguars await news on QB Trevor Lawrence, while the #Vikings were substantially banged up after a tough loss. pic.twitter.com/Ufo6pFPWvl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2023

