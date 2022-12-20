CLEMSON in the NFL

Sammy Watkins will be back in Baltimore.
Sammy Watkins will be back in Baltimore.

Former Clemson WR Sammy Watkins claimed off waivers by Ravens
by - 2022 Dec 20, Tue 16:14

Try No. 2 in Baltimore for Sammy Watkins.

Watkins was claimed off of waivers by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday according to multiple reports. The Ravens play next at home versus Atlanta and are currently a fifth seed in the AFC Playoff picture.

He played in Baltimore for the 2021 season and caught 27 passes for 394 yards with one score over 14 games, which were all career lows for a season previously.

The Score's Jordan Schultz says the New York Giants were also in the running.

Watkins joined Green Bay this year on a one-year deal but caught just 13 passes for 206 yards in nine games played, missed a month's worth of action due to a hamstring injury, and played a combined total of only 11 snaps between Weeks 12 and 13, the last two contests he played in. He was released on Monday.

Since a No. 4 overall selection in 2014 by the Bills, Watkins, a Super Bowl Champion, has logged 108 NFL games with 361 catches for 5,265 yards and 34 scores.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson WR claimed off waivers by NFL team
Former Clemson WR claimed off waivers by NFL team
Former Clemson RB commits to ACC school
Former Clemson RB commits to ACC school
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl projections
Clemson dominates Radford
Clemson dominates Radford
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the NFL Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest