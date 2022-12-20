Former Clemson WR claimed off waivers by NFL team

Former Clemson WR Sammy Watkins claimed off waivers by Ravens

Try No. 2 in Baltimore for Sammy Watkins.

Watkins was claimed off of waivers by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday according to multiple reports. The Ravens play next at home versus Atlanta and are currently a fifth seed in the AFC Playoff picture.

He played in Baltimore for the 2021 season and caught 27 passes for 394 yards with one score over 14 games, which were all career lows for a season previously.

The Score's Jordan Schultz says the New York Giants were also in the running.

Watkins joined Green Bay this year on a one-year deal but caught just 13 passes for 206 yards in nine games played, missed a month's worth of action due to a hamstring injury, and played a combined total of only 11 snaps between Weeks 12 and 13, the last two contests he played in. He was released on Monday.

Since a No. 4 overall selection in 2014 by the Bills, Watkins, a Super Bowl Champion, has logged 108 NFL games with 361 catches for 5,265 yards and 34 scores.

#Ravens have claimed WR Sammy Watkins off waivers, a source tells @theScore. Watkins was released yesterday by the #Packers.



I’m told that several teams, including the #Giants, were interested in the veteran WR. Total pro who really helped Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson in GB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 20, 2022