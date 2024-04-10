WATCH: Lucas Glover makes hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 contest

WATCH: Lucas Glover makes hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 contest
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Apr 10 18:02

Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover will play in his 10th Masters this weekend at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

As a warmup to the main event, Glover had a hole-in-one at hole No. 7 at the Par 3 contest on Wednesday.

Check out the incredible shot below:

Glover will be paired with Byeong Hun An and Harris English for the first two rounds.

The group will start up on the first tee on Thursday at 9:24 a.m. and on Friday at 12:36 p.m.

