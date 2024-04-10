WATCH: Lucas Glover makes hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 contest

As a warmup to the main event, Glover had a hole-in-one at hole No. 7 at the Par 3 contest on Wednesday.

Check out the incredible shot below:

Lucas Glover aces hole No. 7 during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1Etb6p99za — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2024

Glover will be paired with Byeong Hun An and Harris English for the first two rounds.

The group will start up on the first tee on Thursday at 9:24 a.m. and on Friday at 12:36 p.m.