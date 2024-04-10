|
WATCH: Lucas Glover makes hole-in-one at Masters Par 3 contest
Former Clemson All-American Lucas Glover will play in his 10th Masters this weekend at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
As a warmup to the main event, Glover had a hole-in-one at hole No. 7 at the Par 3 contest on Wednesday. Check out the incredible shot below: Lucas Glover aces hole No. 7 during today's Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/1Etb6p99za Glover will be paired with Byeong Hun An and Harris English for the first two rounds. The group will start up on the first tee on Thursday at 9:24 a.m. and on Friday at 12:36 p.m.
Tags: Clemson Golf