Clemson finishes tied for first at Landfall Tradition

CU Athletic Communications by

Clemson, SC — Chloe Holder shot a school record tying 63, Annabelle Pancake shot a bogey free 66 to finish second individually, and Isabella Rawl birdied three of her last four holes to lead Clemson to the co-championship of the Landfall Tradition on Sunday at the Country Club of Landfall in Wilmington, NC. Duke also had a 21-under-par score for the 54 holes and was presented the tournament championship trophy due to a tie-breaker system that compared the scores of the fifth best player on each team. There was no playoff on the course. The tournament concluded the fall season for Kelley Hester’s Tigers, who were ranked 16th in the nation entering the 18-team tournament. It was Clemson’s first tournament championship since winning the ACC Championship last spring. Clemson and Duke finished with identical scores of 21-under-par 843, while UCF finished third at 844. Arizona was fourth at nine-under-par 855. Rawl made a clinching putt when Clemson won the ACC title last April and her 10-foot birdie on her final hole, the third hole, Sunday, was a big reason the Tigers were able to tie the Blue Devils. It was Rawl’s third birdie in her last four holes to finish with her third consecutive one-under-par 71 of the tournament. Her 213 total was tied for 15th in the field of 96 players. Pancake also made a 10-foot putt for par on her final hole, also the third hole, that was also a big reason the Tigers shot a final round score of 16-under pr 272 on Sunday, the second best team score vs. par in Clemson history. Pancake had a final round 66 thanks to six birdies and no bogeys, and it gave her a second-place finish for the 54 hole event with a 207 score, nine-under-par. Holder’s 63 featured a Clemson record tying nine birdies and nine pars. The junior from Anderson moved up 41 places in the standings to a final seventh place standing on the final day. It was her career best round, and it was the best round of the tournament by any player. “She was hitting the ball close to the flag with her approach all day,” said Hester. Holder tied the Clemson record of 63 that had been done twice by Savannah Grewal, who accomplished the feat last year at the NCAA Regional in Pullman Washington, and earlier this year at the Cougar Classic. Grewal also contributed to the victory with a final round even par 72. She had a 68 in the first round and finished with a 215 total, good enough for 29th place. It was likely the final round of Grewal’s Clemson career as she has successfully reached the final stage of LPGA Qualifying. Katherine Schuster also contributed to the victory with rounds of 78-73-73 for a 224 total. Clemson had not had a player post a bogey free round so far this fall, then had three accomplish the feat on Sunday. Holder, Pancake and Sydney Roberts, who had a bogey free 70, all had bogey free rounds. “This was a great way to end the fall season,” said Hester, who saw her team win its first ACC Tournament and reach the NCAA Championship tournament last year. Clemson will begin its spring season Feb. 4 at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes, California. 🥞 turned in a bogey-free final round for her highest finish of the fall! pic.twitter.com/q6aAZB3xzl — Clemson Women's Golf (@ClemsonWGolf) October 29, 2023 When you casually shoot nine-under in the third round and tie the school record (set by your teammate earlier this year) for birdies in a single round 😃 pic.twitter.com/Sg4alMGuh4 — Clemson Women's Golf (@ClemsonWGolf) October 29, 2023

