WATCH: Trevor Lawrence arrives in Jacksonville

by - Friday, April 30, 2021, 12:36 PM

The NFL's No.1 overall draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, has arrived in Jacksonville. The welcome party included third graders from a local elementary school.

Lawrence became the first No. 1 overall pick in Clemson Football history. Lawrence and Travis Etienne became the first quarterback/running back duo selected from the same school by the same team in the first round of the Common Draft era (since 1967).

