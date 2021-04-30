|
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence arrives in Jacksonville
|Friday, April 30, 2021, 12:36 PM-
The NFL's No.1 overall draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, has arrived in Jacksonville. The welcome party included third graders from a local elementary school.
Lawrence became the first No. 1 overall pick in Clemson Football history. Lawrence and Travis Etienne became the first quarterback/running back duo selected from the same school by the same team in the first round of the Common Draft era (since 1967).
.@Trevorlawrencee's first touch down in #DUUUVAL! pic.twitter.com/3sofLiGm2J— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 30, 2021
April 30, 2021
Trevor Lawrence is welcomed to Jacksonville by local school children (who were amazing) and owner Shad Khan. pic.twitter.com/HtE9jPT6SD— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 30, 2021
Listen, it was five minutes with the kids. But wanna know what I loved about Trevor’s arrival?— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) April 30, 2021
He immediately asked the kids if they had signs / knew of Travis Etienne.