WATCH: Trevor Lawrence arrives in Jacksonville

TigerNet Staff

The NFL's No.1 overall draft pick, Trevor Lawrence, has arrived in Jacksonville. The welcome party included third graders from a local elementary school.

Lawrence became the first No. 1 overall pick in Clemson Football history. Lawrence and Travis Etienne became the first quarterback/running back duo selected from the same school by the same team in the first round of the Common Draft era (since 1967).

Trevor Lawrence is welcomed to Jacksonville by local school children (who were amazing) and owner Shad Khan. pic.twitter.com/HtE9jPT6SD — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 30, 2021

Listen, it was five minutes with the kids. But wanna know what I loved about Trevor’s arrival?



He immediately asked the kids if they had signs / knew of Travis Etienne. — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) April 30, 2021