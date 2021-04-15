WATCH: Pro Football Focus talks Travis Etienne

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina talks in-depth about Clemson running back Travis Etienne and what the star playmaker will bring to the NFL in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Travis Etienne is arguably the greatest running back in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He is a complete back and his skill set has made him one of the top offensive players in the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2020, he posted an 82.0 overall grade (35th RB) after ranking among the top 10 running backs in overall grade in 2018 (90.1) and 2019 (90.5). This season, Etienne earned an 81.1 rush grade, 100.6 elusive rating, and a 90.9 receiving grade. ACCDN host Wes Bryant and Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina take you inside the analytics, make an NFL comparison, and discuss his potential NFL team fit right here!