WATCH: Pro Football Focus talks Travis Etienne
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 15, 2021, 12:38 PM

Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina talks in-depth about Clemson running back Travis Etienne and what the star playmaker will bring to the NFL in the following video, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson's Travis Etienne is arguably the greatest running back in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference. He is a complete back and his skill set has made him one of the top offensive players in the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2020, he posted an 82.0 overall grade (35th RB) after ranking among the top 10 running backs in overall grade in 2018 (90.1) and 2019 (90.5). This season, Etienne earned an 81.1 rush grade, 100.6 elusive rating, and a 90.9 receiving grade. ACCDN host Wes Bryant and Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina take you inside the analytics, make an NFL comparison, and discuss his potential NFL team fit right here!

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson forward announces transfer destination
Former Clemson forward announces transfer destination
Report: Deshaun Watson linked to Eagles
Report: Deshaun Watson linked to Eagles
Twenty women disclose their names in Deshaun Watson lawsuit
Twenty women disclose their names in Deshaun Watson lawsuit
Clemson debuts at No. 22 in ESPN 2022 recruiting rankings
Clemson debuts at No. 22 in ESPN 2022 recruiting rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest