WATCH: Joseph Ngata on staying healthy
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 28, Mon 19:50
Ngata has 47 receptions and 761 yards during his career
Ngata has 47 receptions and 761 yards during his career

Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata talked to the media following Monday's practice about various topics including his improved habits that he hopes will lead to a healthy 2022 season.

"I've been eating a lot healthier," he told TigerNet. "I've been waking up early and getting a lot more sleep. I wake up every day and go to the training room trying to do some prehab there. That's about it. I've always taken weights seriously, but everything is more intensified."

In 2021, Ngata caught 23 passes for 438 yards and a touchdown in nine games.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Joseph Ngata on staying healthy
WATCH: Joseph Ngata on staying healthy
Tigers make first trip to Winthrop in almost 30 years
Tigers make first trip to Winthrop in almost 30 years
Clemson guard transfers to Michigan State
Clemson guard transfers to Michigan State
Tigers drop series finale in extras to Louisville
Tigers drop series finale in extras to Louisville
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest