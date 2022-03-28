WATCH: Joseph Ngata on staying healthy

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata talked to the media following Monday's practice about various topics including his improved habits that he hopes will lead to a healthy 2022 season.

"I've been eating a lot healthier," he told TigerNet. "I've been waking up early and getting a lot more sleep. I wake up every day and go to the training room trying to do some prehab there. That's about it. I've always taken weights seriously, but everything is more intensified."

In 2021, Ngata caught 23 passes for 438 yards and a touchdown in nine games.