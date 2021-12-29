WATCH: Clemson vs. Iowa State highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 29, Wed 22:13

Check out highlights of Clemson's 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson vs. Iowa St.: The Tigers will keep their streak of 10-win seasons alive as they defeated the Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, 20-13. Running back Will Shipley finished with 114 total yards and Clemson's only offensive score. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 187 yards for the Tigers. The Tigers' defense held ISU to 270 total yards, and had an interception return for a touchdown by DB Mario Goodrich.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Matt Campbell reacts to loss to Clemson
WATCH: Matt Campbell reacts to loss to Clemson
Swinney announces Robbie Caldwell's retirement as OL coach
Swinney announces Robbie Caldwell's retirement as OL coach
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, players postgame press conference after Cheez-It bowl win
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, players postgame press conference after Cheez-It bowl win
Postgame notes for Clemson-Iowa State
Postgame notes for Clemson-Iowa State
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest