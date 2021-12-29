WATCH: Clemson vs. Iowa State highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights of Clemson's 20-13 victory over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson vs. Iowa St.: The Tigers will keep their streak of 10-win seasons alive as they defeated the Cyclones in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl, 20-13. Running back Will Shipley finished with 114 total yards and Clemson's only offensive score. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei passed for 187 yards for the Tigers. The Tigers' defense held ISU to 270 total yards, and had an interception return for a touchdown by DB Mario Goodrich.