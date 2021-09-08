WATCH: Andrew Mukuba on his standout freshman debut

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson freshman defensive back Andrew Mukuba had an impressive individual performance in his first career college action during the 10-3 loss against Georgia.

He registered 8 tackles and a pass deflection in 59 snaps replacing an injured safety Nolan Turner.

"Coach Venables defense is a lot to learn," Mukuba said. "It's a lot to take in. Me just being one of those guys that is starting as a true freshman in this defense, it is impressive to me."

Mukuba worked hard to prepare for the moment.

"It just speaks to how much work I have put in to get in this position. It means a lot. I really want to thank the defensive staff for believing in me as a true freshman throwing me out there in a big game like that."