WATCH: Andrew Booth reviews Clemson's 2021 defensive debut

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was available for the media Tuesday as he reviewed the opening-game 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

"I felt like Coach V (Venables) had their number all night, Booth said. "The plays that we went over in practice were the plays that were run out there. Very proud. I felt like we (Clemson defense) dominated out there."

Booth had four tackles and a pass deflection during the contest.

Check out his interview with the media below: