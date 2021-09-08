WATCH: Andrew Booth reviews Clemson's 2021 defensive debut
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 8, Wed 14:20
Booth is one of the most talented players on the Clemson roster
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was available for the media Tuesday as he reviewed the opening-game 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

"I felt like Coach V (Venables) had their number all night, Booth said. "The plays that we went over in practice were the plays that were run out there. Very proud. I felt like we (Clemson defense) dominated out there."

Booth had four tackles and a pass deflection during the contest.

Check out his interview with the media below:

