Trevor Lawrence thanks Jaguars fans by giving back to Jacksonville
by - Sunday, April 18, 2021, 5:24 PM
Lawrence is already off to a good start with his likely new home. (ACC photo)
Lawrence is already off to a good start with his likely new home. (ACC photo)

Trevor Lawrence is off to a good start with his very likely new home.

Lawrence is projected to go No. 1 overall on April 29 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that certainty brought Jaguars fans into his recent wedding registry to buy items such as a high-dollar touchscreen toaster, and vacuum, as well as several thousand dollars raised to go to the charity of Lawrence's choice.

Lawrence thanked the Jacksonville fans Sunday, as well as pledging publicly with his wife Marissa to donate $20,000 to Jacksonville-area charities.

"Thank you @Jaguars fans. We really appreciate the wedding gifts and donations for charities of our choice! In addition to the donations, Marissa and I will also be donating $20K to charities in Jacksonville. Thanks again, we hope to be a part of your community soon".

