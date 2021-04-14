Trevor Lawrence named to Hampshire Honor Society

Press Release by

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named Wednesday to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame’s NFF Hampshire Honor Society.

A group of 910 players from 255 schools qualified for membership in 2021, the Society’s 15th year. The initiative has now honored 13,077 student-athletes since its inception.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have:

· Completed their final year of playing eligibility in Fall 2020 or Spring 2021;

· Graduated players, who have remaining eligibility but will not return to collegiate play (e.g. declared for NFL Draft or retired from football), may also be nominated.

· Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale);

· Met all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements; and

· Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2020-21 season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all 2020 fall athletes. Many seniors have decided to take advantage of this, and because they will return to the field in 2021, are not featured in this year’s Hampshire Honor Society.

Stanford led all FBS programs with eight members while Bucknell led all FCS schools with 13 honorees. Stonehill (MA) was the Division II leader with eight members, Doane (NE) led the NAIA with nine honorees and the Army Sprint Football team topped the CSFL with seven.

Jon F. Hanson, the chairman and founder of The Hampshire Companies, provided the funds to launch the NFF Hampshire Honor Society in 2007. He made the contribution as part of his legacy to the organization after serving as NFF Chairman from 1994-2006. He currently serves the organization as chairman emeritus. Each player awarded with membership in this year’s Honor Society will receive a certificate commemorating his or her achievement.

Congrats to our guy Trevor Lawrence for his selection as a member of this year's NFF Hampshire Honor Society. https://t.co/4TB7MikrqX — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 14, 2021