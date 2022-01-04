TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board

Tony Crumpton

TigerNet.com was recently ranked the No. 1 college football message board on the Internet.

The rankings were based on "content, traffic, emotion, humor, anger, hate, unreasonableness, and insanity."

The Top 20 CFB message boards were TigerNet, followed by TexAgs, Canes Insight, TigerDroppings, Husker Online, Dawgs 247, Eleven Warriors, VolNation, Surly Horns, MGOBlog, Hardcore Husky, UGASports, Swamp247, Hogville, Cougarboard, SECrant, Dirtburglars, Orangebloods, Auburn Undercover, and Scoop Duck.

Some Clemson fans don't even realize that our website has a free message board filled with user-driven content and diehard Clemson talk.

If you haven't signed up for a free TigerNet account, here is the link to give it a try. Don't be scared. It's mostly Clemson fans alongside the occasional Gamecock.