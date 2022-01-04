TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jan 4, Tue 12:55
Thanks to Clemson fans for making our website No. 1
TigerNet.com was recently ranked the No. 1 college football message board on the Internet.

The rankings were based on "content, traffic, emotion, humor, anger, hate, unreasonableness, and insanity."

The Top 20 CFB message boards were TigerNet, followed by TexAgs, Canes Insight, TigerDroppings, Husker Online, Dawgs 247, Eleven Warriors, VolNation, Surly Horns, MGOBlog, Hardcore Husky, UGASports, Swamp247, Hogville, Cougarboard, SECrant, Dirtburglars, Orangebloods, Auburn Undercover, and Scoop Duck.

Some Clemson fans don't even realize that our website has a free message board filled with user-driven content and diehard Clemson talk.

If you haven't signed up for a free TigerNet account, here is the link to give it a try. Don't be scared. It's mostly Clemson fans alongside the occasional Gamecock.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 79) Author
spacer TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 TigerNet News
spacer You’re welcome. 😉***
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer You're welcome***
 cutigerbob®
spacer Re: You're welcome***
 Uncle Bill®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Clearly they only visited the Lounge, and didn't got to the
 Tickle_It
spacer Insanity was one of the criteria. So clearly y’all were included.***
 NorthwestPurple®
spacer When do we get our trophy and steak knives?***
 TigerScott88®
spacer Love the criteria:
 Swarley
spacer I'd say the insanity is where we really pulled away
 TigerScott88®
spacer Re: I'd say the insanity is where we really pulled away
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: Love the criteria:
 TNTiger17
spacer Re: Love the criteria:
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 TNTiger17
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 cu1981fans
spacer Truly mind-bottling.***
 Swarley
spacer i see what you did their***
 AsheTiger
spacer makes cents***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer All those scok's finally paying off!!!
 striperfan
spacer Always stealing my credit…***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Does this mean we won the internet?
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 LeonTrotsky®
spacer Who are you?***
 Row86®
spacer Re: Who are you?***
 hoosicktiger®
spacer Re: Who are you?***
 LeonTrotsky®
spacer Anger, hate, unreasonableness, and insanity was there
 geech72
spacer We gettin' NIL checks?***
 TGRRAG®
spacer What 5 star out there wouldn't want to sign an NIL deal with
 ctigers90
spacer ACC, ACC, ACC #1
 tigerpaw®
spacer All of the redirects, uninitiated page refreshes and the
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Your welcome***
 clemchem®
spacer I checked out the other message boards mentioned in this
 ryanadidas®
spacer That being said, @dguarchitect, when did you get that new
 ryanadidas®
spacer worked out a nice sponsorship when
 DGUARCHITECT
spacer Re: I checked out the other message boards mentioned in this
 geech72
spacer Re: I checked out the other message boards mentioned in this
 aroseforthehall
spacer Re: I checked out the other message boards mentioned in this
 aroseforthehall
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 Mjc3194®
spacer BBO holding us back all those years.
 NorthwestPurple®
spacer I happen to have been in the top two TWICE
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 Clemsader
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 All In on Orange®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 ddclemson
spacer "content, traffic, emotion, humor, anger, hate, unreasonable
 Noonan®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 CS73
spacer Best is the standard.***
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Frickin Crump and Mods Making Money Off Our Meme Jokes Etc.
 morbidtiger®
spacer Does anyone else find it interesting that this happens the
 cutigerbob®
spacer No
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 mhuyser
spacer You have NO IDEA how many FAXES this took - you're welcome
 FLTiger87
spacer Re: You have NO IDEA how many FAXES this took - you're welcome
 tigerrag86
spacer ....••••   isn't Hardcore Husky & Cougarboard PRON sites?
 FLTiger87
spacer Wow, I have so many people to thank for this
 LemonTiger®
spacer This is awesome.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Yes, Judge
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 Pig®
spacer Glad I could help.....
 WEOWNUSC
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 BR549
spacer CONGRATS To Entire TNET Staff! 🎉
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 GatorBowl
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 clipboardjesus11
spacer We’re the dive bar of
 TigerDominance®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 SocMan2®
spacer Kudos for turning out a superb product!***
 TigerTwice®
spacer Glad we could pull the dead weight along with us”—The Lounge***
 Obed®
spacer We're the best
 tigerdave2®
spacer WE DID IT FELLAS!!
 TigerDominance®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 CU1976
spacer We’ve been telling em that for years.***
 colberttiger
spacer "First, I would like to thank all the little people......."
 76er®
spacer Hardcore Husky and Cougarboard ..not as exciting as I had hoped.***
 ninetytwotiger®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 4TheTiger
spacer "Unreasonableness, and insanity."
 AllOrange247365
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 HumbleServant®
spacer You should give scholorships to those of us who have...
 ClemsonTiger1988®
spacer Re: TNET: TigerNet ranked No. 1 college football message board
 GSCtiger®
