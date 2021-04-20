Swinney compares Travis Etienne to NFL legend Walter Payton

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was a guest Monday on the 'Move the Sticks' NFL podcast with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks.

During his interview, Swinney compared running back Travis Etienne to a beloved all-time great in the NFL.

"My running back, I got a comparison for him," Swinney said about Etienne. "Here is my comparison, and we all go back to our experiences in life. Etienne is Walter Payton. I know that might be blasphemy."

Swinney was a huge fan of Payton's aggressive style of play.

"When I was growing up, I loved Walter Payton. I mean loved Sweetness. He played the game the way it was supposed to be played. His passion, his toughness - you couldn’t tackle him - his leg drive, his power, his lower body, just everything about him. And how he handled himself with this quiet demeanor. That’s Travis. There are so many similarities. I may look crazy five years from now, but this kid has that type of ability. Obviously, you got to stay healthy and all that stuff, but his explosive power, his yards after contact, his relentlessness - he runs with violence and a relentless will to not be tackled. That’s what he reminds me of (Payton). That’s what I have in my head."

Swinney believes that Etienne will flash an all-around game at the next level.

"With what he can do in the passing game, I can’t wait to watch him on the next level. He is a complete player, and I think destined for great things."

Etienne finished his impressive collegiate career with an ACC record of 4,952 rushing yards, almost 7,000 all-purpose yards, and 78 total touchdowns.