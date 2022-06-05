Top targets react to Clemson official visit on social media
by - 2022 Jun 5, Sun 21:59
Jeremiah Cobb - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 186   Hometown: Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#279 Overall, #18 RB, #18 AL
Rivals:
#139 Overall, #4 RB, #15 AL
24/7:
#13 RB, #16 AL
Jeremiah Cobb was one of 30-plus official visitors this weekend (photo via a Clemson highlight video).

Clemson hosted over 30 official visitors this weekend as the Tigers seek to make a push in the 2023 class.

That list was made of 4-star QB and commit Christopher Vizzina, 3-star safety Robert Billings, 5-star DL Peter Woods, 4-star LB Tony Rojas, 4-star LB Jamal Anderson, 4-star LB Dee Crayton, 4-star LB Lewis Carter, 4-star LB, 4-star WR and commit Nathaniel Joseph, 4-star WR Tyler Williams, 4-star WR Noah Rogers, 4-star WR Ronan Hanafin, 4-star OL Ian Reed, 4-star OL Harris Sewell, 4-star OL Zechariah Owens, 4-star OL Markee Anderson, 4-star OT Stanton Ramil, 3-star OL Connor Lew, 4-star ATH Kylen Webb, 4-star DE TJ Searcy, 4-star DE Keldric Faulk, 4-star DE Darron Reed, 4-star DE AJ Hoffler, 4-star DE Colton Vasek, 4-star DE Hunter Osborne, 4-star CB and commit Branden Strozier, 3-star TE Markus Dixon, 4-star TE Olsen Henry, 4-star DT Stephiylan Green, 4-star DE and commit David Ojiegbe, 3-star S Ahmad Brown, 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb and 4-star CB Damari Brown.

Check out the social media reaction from the visitors below:

