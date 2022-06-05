|
Top targets react to Clemson official visit on social media
2022 Jun 5
|
Clemson hosted over 30 official visitors this weekend as the Tigers seek to make a push in the 2023 class.
That list was made of 4-star QB and commit Christopher Vizzina, 3-star safety Robert Billings, 5-star DL Peter Woods, 4-star LB Tony Rojas, 4-star LB Jamal Anderson, 4-star LB Dee Crayton, 4-star LB Lewis Carter, 4-star LB, 4-star WR and commit Nathaniel Joseph, 4-star WR Tyler Williams, 4-star WR Noah Rogers, 4-star WR Ronan Hanafin, 4-star OL Ian Reed, 4-star OL Harris Sewell, 4-star OL Zechariah Owens, 4-star OL Markee Anderson, 4-star OT Stanton Ramil, 3-star OL Connor Lew, 4-star ATH Kylen Webb, 4-star DE TJ Searcy, 4-star DE Keldric Faulk, 4-star DE Darron Reed, 4-star DE AJ Hoffler, 4-star DE Colton Vasek, 4-star DE Hunter Osborne, 4-star CB and commit Branden Strozier, 3-star TE Markus Dixon, 4-star TE Olsen Henry, 4-star DT Stephiylan Green, 4-star DE and commit David Ojiegbe, 3-star S Ahmad Brown, 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb and 4-star CB Damari Brown.
Check out the social media reaction from the visitors below:
Clemson was an amazing Official Visit!!?? #Allin @ClemsonFB @CJSPILLER @CoachStreeter @kirkjuice32 @ChadSimmons_ @KeithNiebuhr @RWrightRivals pic.twitter.com/ljF9EN9Xyr— Jeremiah Cobb (@JeremiahCobb13) June 5, 2022
I had a great official visit at @ClemsonFB Thank you for the hospitality! ?????? @Coach__TA @Clements_TJC pic.twitter.com/sPeDJ1bg5s— Connor Lew (@ConnorLew1) June 6, 2022
Had a great trip to Clemson?????? @ClemsonFB @WesleyGoodwin #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/scUHUiJu8x— jamal anderson (@1jamalanderson) June 6, 2022
Had a great time at @ClemsonFB this weekend!! Thanks for the hospitality!????@Coach__TA pic.twitter.com/XkIfeWASBH— Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 6, 2022
Home. pic.twitter.com/iEe9S5FF9Y— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) June 6, 2022
Had a great weekend on my official visit @ClemsonFB thanks for having me!! ?? @Coach_Grisham #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/le0TDZFo30— Tyler Williams (@Ty_Williams04) June 6, 2022
Clemson!??????@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/9mOYKdB1mi— Markee Anderson (@MarkeeAnderson) June 6, 2022
????!! pic.twitter.com/yWCluEUZL2— Jeremiah Cobb (@JeremiahCobb13) June 6, 2022
COME HOME @hunterrosborne ???? https://t.co/YTnuKiyimt— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) June 5, 2022
enjoyed my time! @ClemsonFB Coach can hoop!??#dabo pic.twitter.com/d1DMMGDQ8p— Rob Billings (@RobBillings12) June 5, 2022
Best official visit ever. pic.twitter.com/T0sATzOjvH— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) June 5, 2022
??TigerTown!!! pic.twitter.com/DXLyo3IQcQ— Ian Reed (@Ian_Reed72) June 3, 2022
?????????? https://t.co/AyMVljkSnt— Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) June 4, 2022
Finished my first official visit i had a great time at clemson ??????— Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) June 5, 2022
Had an amazing time on my official visit this weekend at Clemson????! @ClemsonFB @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/hNOoqiQE1o— Stephiylan Green (@stephiylan) June 6, 2022
Had A Great Official Visit This Weekend In The Valley! ?????? #Allin @ClemsonFB @CrispFB @CoachConn @CC_BIGCOACH @52RockJr @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/RTBbO8kjZR— Ahmad Brown (@AhmadAJBrown) June 6, 2022