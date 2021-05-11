Three Clemson signees in ESPN MLB draft first-round projection

Pro baseball scouts are coveting a trio of Clemson Tigers -- two being football signees -- in the lead-up to July's MLB draft.

ESPN's latest MLB mock draft has quarterback commit Bubba Chandler going ninth overall to the Angels.

"The Angels have been all over Chandler all spring, and the chatter is that they prefer him as a switch-hitting shortstop," Kiley McDaniel writes, "where some scouts have suggested physical and swing similarities to a certain former switch-hitting Braves legend and Hall of Famer that I won't name. Making it even more intriguing is that most teams seem to prefer Chandler on the mound, where he's up to 97 mph and flashes a solid three-pitch mix with some feel despite limited baseball reps...

"The fascinating question is if the consensus view of Chandler is a mid-to-late first-round pitcher and a compensation-to-second-round position player, do you take him in the top half of the first round because he can do both, giving you a backup plan? Do you let him do both in pro ball? We still haven't totally answered that question with Shohei Ohtani."

Later in the first round, Clemson QB/WR signee and outfield prospect Will Taylor is picked to go 20th to the New York Yankees.

In the 26th spot, Clemson catcher prospect Joe Mack (Williamsville East HS, NY) is projected to Minnesota.

"Mack is one of the better prep bats in the class, with a combination of contact, power and track record," McDaniel said. "He's also a solid defender, especially in light of likely changes to automatic strike calling. His older brother, infielder Charles, was an over-slot 6th-round pick of the Twins out of the same high school in 2018."