Vic Burley is one of the nation's top-rated defensive linemen and he is now a Clemson pledge.
Vic Burley is one of the nation's top-rated defensive linemen and he is now a Clemson pledge.

Elite D-lineman commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jun 15, Wed 14:09
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Vic Burley Photo
Vic Burley - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 276   Hometown: Warner Robins, GA (Warner Robins HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#61 Overall, #6 DT, #3 GA
Rivals:
#63 Overall, #8 DE, #4 GA
24/7:
#22 Overall, #4 DL, #2 GA

Clemson added another key piece to its future defensive line on Wednesday.

Four-star Warner Robins, Georgia defensive lineman Vic Burley announced a commitment to Dabo Swinney's Tigers.

"Just the Clemson structure they have," Burley said at his announcement of why he committed to the Tigers. "It's very similar to what we have here at Warner Robins. Just the focus on the player and the personal development drew me in too...

"I kinda knew immediately (he wanted to go to Clemson), but I just wanted to take my time with it and make sure it's the right decision for me."

He is ranked as high as the No. 22 overall prospect for the 2023 class and the No. 2 player from Georgia (247Sports). Burley picked the Tigers out of a final group with Tennessee, Georgia and Michigan State in the mix as well.

His pledge brings the 2023 class back to 11 commitments and up to fourth in the nation with the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, within striking distance of No. 2 Texas Tech with at least one more announcement to come this week.

He said Clemson’s consistency in the recruitment process stood out.

“My conversations with Clemson really haven’t been about recruiting. They just check in on me and make sure everything is OK,” Burley said recently. “They will come see me at school. They show consistency. They occasionally talk about football, but they are just there and talk about life.”

While he has rankings as a defensive end and defensive tackle, Burley said Clemson is targeting him to play inside.

“They’re really saying I’m an interior player,” Burley said. “Coach (Lemanski) Hall will make some jokes saying they could use me on the outside, too. But they say I fit the scheme interior-wise.”

Swinney said Burley can make an immediate impact.

"Really he was just saying you could play off the bat when you get here and just be dominant and help us win games," Burley recalled of what the head coach told him. "I just bought into it."

He visited for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day in January and then again over the weekend during Dabo Swinney Camp.

Burley joins 4-star DC defensive end David Ojiegbe in Clemson's class.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Elite D-lineman commits to Clemson
Elite D-lineman commits to Clemson
4-star Clemson LB target sets commitment date
4-star Clemson LB target sets commitment date
Another former Tiger commits to Gamecocks
Another former Tiger commits to Gamecocks
Reports: Clemson set to announce new baseball coach hire
Reports: Clemson set to announce new baseball coach hire
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 102 Recruits (92 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest