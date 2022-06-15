4-star Clemson LB target sets commitment date

Dee Crayton Linebacker TigerNet: (4.62) (4.62)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#21 LB, #65 GA #21 LB, #65 GA Rivals:

#135 Overall, #10 LB, #10 GA #135 Overall, #10 LB, #10 GA 24/7:

#22 LB, #28 GA #22 LB, #28 GA 6-2215Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS)2023

Another highly-prized linebacker prospect is set to announce his commitment soon.

Four-star Alpharetta, Georgia linebacker Dee Crayton says he will declare his decision at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Crayton was among the host of top prospects in Clemson for the big official visit weekend to start the month.

Crayton is rated as high as the No. 10 outside linebacker nationally and No. 135 overall (Rivals).

The Tigers added a four-star linebacker commit out of that official visit weekend already in Hoschton, Georgia's Jamal Anderson.

I will be announcing my COMMITMENT Saturday @ 2pm!!! WHERE’S HOME?? — DeeCrayton?? (@Run_DMC8) June 15, 2022