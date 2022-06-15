4-star Clemson LB target sets commitment date
by - 2022 Jun 15, Wed 10:35
Dee Crayton - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.62)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 215   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Denmark HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#21 LB, #65 GA
Rivals:
#135 Overall, #10 LB, #10 GA
24/7:
#22 LB, #28 GA
Dee Crayton is among the nation's top linebackers and is making his commitment call on Saturday.
Another highly-prized linebacker prospect is set to announce his commitment soon.

Another highly-prized linebacker prospect is set to announce his commitment soon.

Four-star Alpharetta, Georgia linebacker Dee Crayton says he will declare his decision at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Crayton was among the host of top prospects in Clemson for the big official visit weekend to start the month.

Crayton is rated as high as the No. 10 outside linebacker nationally and No. 135 overall (Rivals).

The Tigers added a four-star linebacker commit out of that official visit weekend already in Hoschton, Georgia's Jamal Anderson.

