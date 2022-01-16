Clemson picks up WR commit

TigerNet Staff by

Cole Turner Wide Receiver

Height: 6-2 Weight: 175 Hometown: Vestavia Hills, AL (Vestavia Hills HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 6-2175Vestavia Hills, AL (Vestavia Hills HS)2022

2022 Vestavia Hills, Alabama wide receiver Cole Turner committed after a weekend official visit to Clemson.

Turner is the brother of departing super senior Clemson safety Nolan Turner.

“It’s a great place and it's definitely where I could see myself going,” Turner said when he received the Tigers offer in late December. “It’s a place I would love to go and I definitely have a decision to make. The big thing for me is that it is a place that feels like home and Clemson has that feel to it.”

Cole Turner was named first-team all-region and second-team all-state as an athlete, totaling 42 catches for 581 yards and seven touchdowns and more scores passing, returning punts and kickoffs.

He joins 2022 wide receiver signees on board with in-state four-stars Antonio Williams and Adam Randall.

Clemson's 2022 class has 13 pledges now, ranking 25th overall and fifth in average rating per commit with the 247Sports Composite.