BREAKING

Clemson picks up WR commit
by - 2022 Jan 16, Sun 14:15
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Cole Turner Photo
Cole Turner - Wide Receiver
Height: 6-2   Weight: 175   Hometown: Vestavia Hills, AL (Vestavia Hills HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Turner earned second-team All-State honors as an athlete.
Turner earned second-team All-State honors as an athlete.

2022 Vestavia Hills, Alabama wide receiver Cole Turner committed after a weekend official visit to Clemson.

Turner is the brother of departing super senior Clemson safety Nolan Turner.

“It’s a great place and it's definitely where I could see myself going,” Turner said when he received the Tigers offer in late December. “It’s a place I would love to go and I definitely have a decision to make. The big thing for me is that it is a place that feels like home and Clemson has that feel to it.”

Cole Turner was named first-team all-region and second-team all-state as an athlete, totaling 42 catches for 581 yards and seven touchdowns and more scores passing, returning punts and kickoffs.

He joins 2022 wide receiver signees on board with in-state four-stars Antonio Williams and Adam Randall.

Clemson's 2022 class has 13 pledges now, ranking 25th overall and fifth in average rating per commit with the 247Sports Composite.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson picks up WR commit
Clemson picks up WR commit
2022 DB commits to Clemson
2022 DB commits to Clemson
WATCH: National Championship parade for Clemson soccer
WATCH: National Championship parade for Clemson soccer
Former Clemson DB announces he is entering NFL draft
Former Clemson DB announces he is entering NFL draft
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 110 Recruits (88 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest