Clemson offers talented specialist
by - Sunday, June 13, 2021, 10:27 AM
Robert Gunn - Kicker Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-2   Weight: 165   Hometown: Largo, FL (Pinellas Park HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Gunn was in town for the Elite Retreat.
Rising senior kicker/punter Robert Gunn (Seminole, Fla.) announced a Clemson offer on Sunday morning.

"Speechless is an understatement," he posted on social media. "God’s Blessings & Hard Work pays off. I’m excited to announce that I’ve received my 6th D1 Scholarship offer, from Clemson University! What an amazing weekend with everyone. GO TIGERS!"

He also had offers from Texas, FAU, Army, Navy, and Air Force.

A KickingWorld coach analyzed what Gunn brings to the next level recently:

“Robert is without a doubt a Power 5 FBS scholarship-ready kicker/punter and the best 2022 kicker in the country...He now kicks field goals off the ground and has a massive kickoff leg: 75 to 80+ yard kicks with 4.1-4.3 second hang times routinely, and even cranked out a 76 Yard / 4.5 second kickoff all-time camp record at our March 2021 Orlando event. Not including his massive 4.51 hang kick, he averaged 4.21 seconds of hang time on all of his Day 2 competition kickoffs, with no balls below 4.16 seconds. He is extremely accurate and poised under pressure on all 3: FG/KO/P.

“He’s humble, reliable, is extremely coachable and dedicated to his craft, and is someone that would make an immediate positive impact with team culture.”

He has also participated in the USA National Team program.

