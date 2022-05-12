Clemson offers 4-star RB
by - 2022 May 12, Thu 21:51
Jeremiah Cobb - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 186   Hometown: Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#279 Overall, #18 RB, #18 AL
Rivals:
#140 Overall, #4 RB, #15 AL
24/7:
#13 RB, #16 AL
Jeremiah Cobb was on campus for Junior Day in March.
Four-star Montgomery, Alabama running back Jeremiah Cobb announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Truly blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Cobb posted on Twitter.

Cobb was in town for a Junior Day in March and came away impressed.

“I got to sit in the meeting rooms with all of the coaches,” Cobb said in March. “I got to meet every coach and talk to them. I also go to watch the practice and see how the coaches work. Just seeing the coaches work together really stood out...

“I hung out with Coach Spiller the most. He really told me that they love my film and that I'm a great person on and off the field. He told me to keep doing what I'm doing. He told me he wanted to build a relationship with me before he offers me.”

Cobb rushed for 2,163 yards and 30 touchdowns and hauled in 561 receiving yards last season.

He was a teammate with two freshman enrollees in Kylon Griffin and TJ Dudley.

