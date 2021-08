5-star defender has Clemson in top schools

Shemar Stewart Defensive End TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 260 Hometown: Opa Locka, FL (Monsignor Pace HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#2 Overall, #1 DE, #1 FL #2 Overall, #1 DE, #1 FL Rivals:

#38 Overall, #4 DE, #4 FL #38 Overall, #4 DE, #4 FL 24/7:

#4 Overall, #3 DL, #2 FL #4 Overall, #3 DL, #2 FL 6-5260Opa Locka, FL (Monsignor Pace HS)2022

One of the top players out of the Sunshine State has Clemson in his top-5 group.

Five-star Opa Locka defensive end Shemar Stewart included the Tigers in a top tier with Texas A&M, Ohio State, Miami and Georgia.

He is rated as high as the No. 1 defensive end in the nation and No. 2 overall for the 2022 class (ESPN).

Clemson offered Stewart in July of 2020.

His previous top schools list also had Florida, Penn State, Alabama and LSU among more on it.