4-star Maryland defender picks up Clemson offer

Four-star 2023 Upper Marlboro, Maryland defensive end Desmond Umeozulu announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

"After a great conversation with @coachski_ (Clemson DEs coach Lemanski Hall), I'm blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," he said.

Umeozulu earned first-team All-State honors as a junior.

He has over 20 offers now, including other recent entries from Texas A&M, Michigan and Penn State.