4-star linebacker leaves Elite Junior Day with Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff

One of the top-rated linebackers in Florida has a Clemson offer now after a visit Saturday for Elite Junior Day.

2023 Jacksonville, Florida 4-star linebacker Grayson Howard announced the news.

"Beyond BLESSED to receive an offer from CLEMSON University," Howard said via Twitter.

He totaled 157 tackles, 17 for loss, with three forced fumbles and an interception as a junior.

Howard has also made unofficial visits or junior day stops at South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia this month and he's reported close to 30 offers already.