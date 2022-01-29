4-star linebacker leaves Elite Junior Day with Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jan 29, Sat 20:53
Grayson Howard - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 223   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (Andrew Jackson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#255 Overall, #13 LB, #59 FL
Rivals:
#15 LB, #60 FL
24/7:
#185 Overall, #15 LB, #36 FL
Howard has been busy visiting schools around the Southeast this month.
One of the top-rated linebackers in Florida has a Clemson offer now after a visit Saturday for Elite Junior Day.

2023 Jacksonville, Florida 4-star linebacker Grayson Howard announced the news.

"Beyond BLESSED to receive an offer from CLEMSON University," Howard said via Twitter.

He totaled 157 tackles, 17 for loss, with three forced fumbles and an interception as a junior.

Howard has also made unofficial visits or junior day stops at South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia this month and he's reported close to 30 offers already.

