BREAKING

Breaking: 2022 DB commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jan 16, Sun 14:53
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Myles Oliver Photo
Myles Oliver - Defensive Back
Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Douglasville, GA (Douglas County HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Oliver committed after getting a look at Clemson's campus this weekend.
Oliver committed after getting a look at Clemson's campus this weekend.

2022 Douglasville, Georgia defensive back Myles Oliver committed after an official visit to Clemson this weekend.

He announced that he had received an offer on Saturday.

"After a great conversation with @CUCoachReed I’m very blessed to receive an offer from Clemson," Oliver said via Twitter.

Oliver reported his first FBS offer after the early signing period ended with Georgia Tech recently.

Oliver earned 6A All-State honors as a defensive back as a senior, where he tallied 75 tackles and five interceptions (one returned for TD), as well as 552 all-purpose yards and four total scores.

Oliver is a second commitment of the day, joining Vestavia Hills, Alabama receiver and Tigers legacy Cole Turner. Clemson's 2022 class is up to 14 commits now.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson picks up WR commit
Clemson picks up WR commit
2022 DB commits to Clemson
2022 DB commits to Clemson
WATCH: National Championship parade for Clemson soccer
WATCH: National Championship parade for Clemson soccer
Former Clemson DB announces he is entering NFL draft
Former Clemson DB announces he is entering NFL draft
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 110 Recruits (88 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 24) Author
spacer TNET: 2022 DB commits to Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Congratulations!
 smitty1959®
spacer Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 tiger20030
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 tigerforlife28
spacer The need for DL is in the 2023 class not his year
 ctigers90
spacer Re: The need for DL is in the 2023 class not his year
 tigerforlife28
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 orangeman
spacer And Sensabaugh
 clover65®
spacer Re: And Sensabaugh
 tigerforlife28
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 orangeman
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 totaltigress®
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 Moosehead
spacer Re: Another “project” ………this class might come back to bite us is in 2 or 3 years
 Mjc3194®
spacer Welcome to Clemson***
 colberttiger
spacer So who’s doubting DABO & Staff NOW?! 🎉💥
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: So who’s doubting DABO & Staff NOW?! 🎉💥
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: So who’s doubting DABO & Staff NOW?! 🎉💥
 Chucktowntiger1992
spacer Re: So who’s doubting DABO & Staff NOW?! 🎉💥
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: So who’s doubting DABO & Staff NOW?! 🎉💥
 HKYTiger
spacer Re: TNET: 2022 DB commits to Clemson
 ISpeakTheTruth
spacer Welcome Home Myles!!!***
 GSCtiger®
Read all 24 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest