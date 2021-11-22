Playing time breakdown: Clemson finds right mix for offensive breakout, standout defense
by - Staff Writer - 2021 Nov 22, Mon 10:46
Beaux Collins became Uiagalelei's main target and rewarded him for 137 yards and a TD.
Beaux Collins became Uiagalelei's main target and rewarded him for 137 yards and a TD.

True freshman. True freshman. Former walk-on. 48 points in a win over a top-10 Wake Forest team.

That was the starting receiver group after another rash of injuries this week, which included former 4-star prospect EJ Williams suffering an injury Wednesday in practice and even 4-star freshman Troy Stellato getting injured in warmups Saturday, per Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney. That meant a first start for Will Swinney (40 snaps) and heavy snaps for the freshmen “Collins Towers” Beaux (73) and Dacari (70).

The O-line saw some major shifts as well with Will Putnam back from injury at right guard, sending Marcus Tate to the bench (5 snaps) after tallying over 90 snaps against UConn and playing a primary rotation of Mason Trotter (75), Jordan McFadden (74), Putnam (73), Walker Parks (69) and Hunter Rayburn (69).

After sitting out the previous week, Will Shipley and Kobe Pace each topped 100 rushing yards as the primary ballcarriers Saturday, as true freshman Phil Mafah was limited to two snaps.

On defense, Clemson’s secondary was back at full strength with Andrew Booth making a big impact (two pass breakups and an INT in 44 snaps).

Clemson snaps breakdown: Wake Forest

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 75 (724).

Running Back: Will Shipley 39 (291), Kobe Pace 33 (229), Phil Mafah 2 (149).

Wide Receiver: Beaux Collins 73 (353), Dacari Collins 70 (169), Will Swinney 40 (87), Will Brown 13 (65), Ajou Ajou 3 (221), Drew Swinney 1 (37).

Tight end: Davis Allen 51 (430), Sage Ennis 24 (178), Jake Briningstool 19 (70).

Offensive Line: Mason Trotter 75 (386), Jordan McFadden 74 (737), Will Putnam 73 (505), Walker Parks 69 (731), Hunter Rayburn 69 (368), Marcus Tate 5 (546), Mitchell Mayes 5 (103).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 51 (463), KJ Henry 43 (275), Xavier Thomas 31 (434), Kevin Swint 23 (89), Greg Williams 9 (34).

Defensive Tackle: Ruke Orhorhoro 48 (431), Tyler Davis 44 (241), Etinosa Reuben 26 (163), Payton Page 9 (58), Tré Williams% 8 (243), DeMonte Capehart 2 (16), Darnell Jefferies 1 (19).

Linebacker: James Skalski 73 (628), Baylon Spector 63 (539), Trenton Simpson 46 (463), Barrett Carter 9 (137), Jake Venables 5 (20), Keith Maguire 4 (50), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 1 (26).

DB (CB/S/NB): Mario Goodrich 57 (465), Andrew Mukuba 50 (473), Nolan Turner 49 (558), Andrew Booth 44 (509), Sheridan Jones 28 (352), Jalyn Phillips 28 (288), RJ Mickens 22 (324), Nate Wiggins 21 (130), Malcolm Greene 18 (167), Tyler Venables 17 (236), Ray Thornton 13 (64), Fred Davis 6 (128).

Special teams-only: RB Darien Rencher (65),OL Bryn Tucker (63), LB Kane Patterson (43).

Players listed unavailable for the game (outside of announced lengthy injuries): WR EJ Williams% (250), DE Justin Mascoll (187), LB LaVonta Bentley (145).

Did not play (on depth chart or select scholarship players with no announced lengthy injury): WR Joseph Ngata% (395), DE Regan Upshaw (37), OL Trent Howard (53), QB Taisun Phommachanh% (43), TE Jaelyn Lay (27), QB Hunter Helms (26), OT Tristan Leigh (20), QB Billy Wiles (11), WR Troy Stellato% (13), LB Sergio Allen% (13), C Ryan Linthicum (7), DE Cade Denhoff 1 (1), Zaire Patterson 1 (1).

--

True freshman participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): S Andrew Mukuba (11), OG Marcus Tate (11), DEF Barrett Carter (11), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (11), CB Nate Wiggins (11), DT Payton Page (10), WR Beaux Collins (9), RB Will Shipley (8), RB Phil Mafah (7), WR Dacari Collins (7), TE Jake Briningstool (6), QB/WR/PR Will Taylor (5), OG Dietrick Pennington (1)*, OL Tristan Leigh (2), WR Troy Stellato (2), C Ryan Linthicum (2), DE Cade Denhoff (1), DE Zaire Patterson (1).

* Redshirting this season due to injury.

% Announced as out with injury by Dabo Swinney or injured in-game.


