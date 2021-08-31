Former Clemson WR waived by Ravens

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain was waived by the Baltimore Ravens in their final round of cuts to get to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Cain has spent the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and caught five passes for 72 yards in six games in 2019, then spent much of this past season on Pittsburgh's practice squad.

He was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round out of Clemson in 2018.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder put up 724 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at Clemson.

He totaled 20 touchdown catches over three seasons at Clemson.

If I wasn’t built for this, I’ll let it phase me. — Deon Cain (@cainera1_) August 29, 2021

