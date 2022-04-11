Former Clemson TE engaged
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Apr 11, Mon 10:50
Best of luck to Braden and Mackenzie
Best of luck to Braden and Mackenzie

SHE SAID YES!

Former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway is now engaged with his long-time girlfriend Mackenzie Grimsley after asking her hand in marriage.

Mackensie shared the happy news on her popular Instagram account on Sunday.

"Woke up feeling like the future Mrs. Galloway," she posted. "Thank you guys for all the love & support we are blown away and love you all."

Congratulations to the young couple from everyone at TigerNet.com.

Galloway finished his Clemson career with 38 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns in 747 snaps over 32 career games (15 starts).

