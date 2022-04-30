Former Clemson CB signs undrafted free agent deal

Former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich is signing an undrafted free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

An NFL Network report says Goodrich will receive $217,000 fully guaranteed, which is above what late-round NFL draft selections typically get.

Goodrich earned an All-America recognition and Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors last season with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Over his time as a Tiger, Goodrich totaled 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games (16 starts).

He came in rated as the No. 133 overall prospect by CBS Sports and the No. 28 cornerback by ESPN.

