Final Clemson in the NFL draft projections

TigerNet Staff by

The wait is just about over for the next stage in the football life for a group of Clemson's Tigers: the NFL draft kicking off Thursday night at 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN/NFL Network).

There is no question over the top selection, which will make school history with Trevor Lawrence as Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick.

Beyond that, he might have some company on day one.

ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting ($) what he reported earlier this week, forecasting a trade up for the Buffalo Bills to No. 22 and a selection of Travis Etienne.

"Many teams have Etienne ahead of Najee Harris (Alabama) as the class' top running back, and only six franchises in the NFL got fewer rushing yards out of their running backs last season than the Bills (1,301)," McShay said. "Etienne can hit the home run any time he finds daylight, and an offense featuring Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Etienne would be scary."

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Etienne going one pick later to the New York Jets.

"The Jets could go in a number of directions here. Trading up for an offensive lineman or trading down for a cornerback would make sense," Jeremiah said. "If they stay put, Etienne would be a perfect fit for the outside-zone run game they employ."

One pick after Jeremiah's projection, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. picks Etienne to the Steelers ($).

CBS Sports does not have Etienne going in round one, with one running back going in the first round with Alabama's Najee Harris at No. 24.

In the seven-round mock draft realm, Pro Football Focus has Jackson Carman (No. 48 to the Raiders) going ahead of Etienne (No. 86 to the Jets)

"Carman is PFF's ninth-ranked offensive tackle and No. 48 overall player in the 2021 NFL Draft. He never really put it all together at Clemson," PFF's Austin Gayle writes, "but he's still an extremely young prospect with an athletic profile that could develop into something special at either guard or tackle in the NFL."

PFF also has Cornell Powell (No. 118 to Chargers) going ahead of Amari Rodgers (No. 123 to the Eagles) in the fourth round.

Sporting News sends Etienne to the Atlanta Falcons with the 35th overall selection and Carman joining him in the second round (No. 52 to the Bears). They send Rodgers to the Bears as well in the third round (No. 83) and Powell going in the fifth round to the Ravens (No. 171).

The NFL draft will continue Friday at 7 p.m. on the trio of networks for rounds 2-3 and then begin at noon on Saturday with rounds 4-7.