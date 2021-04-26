ESPN report: NFL team looking to trade up to get Travis Etienne
by - Monday, April 26, 2021, 9:14 PM
Travis Etienne could go night one of the NFL draft.
Running backs have been an unpredictable commodity lately when it comes to the NFL draft, but according to one report, Travis Etienne's stock is high right now.

ESPN's Todd McShay told the Ryen Russillo podcast recently that the Buffalo Bills have him high on their board and are exploring trading up to get him in the NFL draft first round Thursday.

"Etienne is the hottest running back in this class right now in terms of where his draft stock is going to be," McShay said. "I'm told that Buffalo at 30 is talking to teams ahead of the (New York) Jets at 23 and Jacksonville at 25 and going ahead of Pittsburgh as well to try to get into position to get Etienne.

"They think he is the best back and they obviously want to pair him up with Josh Allen in that backfield."

Etienne was a two-time ACC player of the year and leaves school as the conference's all-time leader in rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns.

NFL.com's most-recent 7-round mock draft pegs Etienne for a day two pick at No. 36 overall to Miami. McShay and ESPN colleague Mel Kiper Jr. predicted Etienne to Jacksonville with the 33rd pick last week ($).

