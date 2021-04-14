ESPN's Howard says 'it's laughable' ranking BYU's Wilson over Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is going to be selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 29, which will mark the first NFL top pick in Clemson history.

That hasn't stopped some contrarian takes this offseason, including that of NBC Sports' Chris Simms, who said he would take BYU's Zach Wilson over Lawrence if he was in Jacksonville.

ESPN's Desmond Howard weighed in on that when asked on Wednesday.

“Well, it’s laughable,” Howard said on ESPN's 'Get Up.' “But like you said, everyone is entitled to their opinion. You look at Trevor Lawrence — I was at Clemson’s football camp about two years ago with my sons and Trevor Lawrence just walked in there with a t-shirt on and shorts. You were just amazed at how big he actually is outside of his pads. And like Mike (Tannenbaum) said -- you look at Zach Wilson, he’s a slender-built guy, he’s already been hurt. Don’t forget, this guy’s going to be the face of your franchise for hopefully 10 to 12 to 14 years. And Trevor Lawrence has been the face of Clemson football, if not college football, for at least two years.

“So he's used to that type of pressure. He's making all throws. He's built to last. I just don’t even see the comparison where you would risk all of that with a guy who didn’t play the competition level. Don't forget, even though the ACC was weak -- Trevor Lawrence played against the Alabamas, Ohio States -- he played against the LSUs. He played against the best of the best and that's what you want when you're going to pick someone No. 1 overall.”

