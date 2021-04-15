ESPN analyst reacts to Trevor Lawrence's 'no chip on shoulder' comments

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a candid interview recently with Sports Illustrated as he was the cover athlete for their May issue.

Lawrence explained that he has no chip on his shoulder while playing football. This is probably because he has been the best player on the field since he started playing pee-wee football.

“It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” Lawrence said. “I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick heard these comments and got on the show 'Get Up,' saying that quarterbacks need to have a mindset and commitment like Tom Brady or a Steve Young.

“I’ll be honest, it took me aback a little bit because look, I don’t know Trevor Lawrence,” Riddick said. “I’ve never talked to him, and quite honestly, I’ve never been around him. So all we know is what everyone else has told us about him being a can’t-miss prospect and his being one of the best prospects in the past 30 years, and he’s can’t-miss, and this is why Urban Meyer came out of retirement because he had a can’t-miss prospect here.

“Well, I just know this. I know two things about the NFL. There are quarterbacks that are just maniacal in terms of their preparation and their commitment to the game, and they do want to win at all costs."

"And winning at the NFL level is hard,” Riddick said. “Playing quarterback at the NFL level is hard. Steve Young used to say it all the time to me on ‘Monday Night Countdown’ – it’s about the details, it’s about the preparation, it’s about the commitment, and you better be committed on that level.”