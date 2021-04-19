Deshaun Watson's attorney files response to 22 civil lawsuits
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, April 19, 2021, 4:16 PM
Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports
Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports

Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin filed a response to the 22 civil lawsuits on Monday.

Hardin is claiming that all 22 women of lying about the inappropriate conduct of the Houston Texans quarterback.

"Today we answered the lawsuits filed against our client Deshaun Watson. Mr. Watson has been adamant that he did not engage in any improper conduct and we strongly believe him," Harden said in a statement. "Therefore, the answer to the question of whether we are saying that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Watson is a resounding yes.

"We and Mr. Watson take allegations of sexual misconduct against women very seriously, as we all should. We have waited to respond to the numerous allegations made by Mr. Buzbee and his clients until we could responsibly investigate. In the few days since his accusers’ names have been revealed, as was required by Texas law, we are discovering an avalanche of false accusations.

"I hope everyone will take a fair and measured look at these accusations as we go forward in these cases. We certainly welcome anyone with relevant information to contact us."

A summary of the response is included below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Deshaun Watson's attorney files response to 22 civil lawsuits
Deshaun Watson's attorney files response to 22 civil lawsuits
WATCH: NFL draft commercial featuring Trevor Lawrence
WATCH: NFL draft commercial featuring Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence thanks Jaguars fans by giving back to Jacksonville
Trevor Lawrence thanks Jaguars fans by giving back to Jacksonville
Two Clemson football signees make ESPN MLB draft top-20 ranking
Two Clemson football signees make ESPN MLB draft top-20 ranking
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest