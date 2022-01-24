Clemson safety rated among top-5 returning for 2022

Clemson rising sophomore safety Andrew Mukuba was ranked the No. 5 returning safety for the 2022 season by Pro Football Focus.

"Mukuba looked far from a true freshman in 2021," PFF's Anthony Treash wrote. "He is an all-around athlete who isn't afraid of physicality, already one of the top tackling safeties in college football. He missed only three tackles on 48 attempts and finished with 75.0-plus grades both against the run and in coverage. Mukuba tallied a 77.5 PFF grade for the season.

"A mid-year lull led to him getting moved down to a reserve role, but he regained the starting job by the season’s end and his strong play returned."

Mukuba posted 54 tackles, two for loss, tying for the team lead with nine pass breakups.

Clemson already had five on the top-10 position lists for 2022: Bryan Bresee (2), Trenton Simpson (3), Jordan McFadden (4), Myles Murphy (9), Xavier Thomas (10).