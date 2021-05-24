Clemson ranked highly in updated Sporting News preseason top-25

TigerNet Staff by

The spring happenings offered changes in some national rankings, but Sporting News maintained its high opinion of the Tigers.

The reigning champs Alabama top the post-spring ranking, followed by Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia. Clemson was also No. 2 in its January 'too early' rankings.

"The Tigers are 39-3 the last three seasons, but consecutive blowout losses in the Playoff against LSU and Ohio State offered a dose of humility to Dabo Swinney's program," SN's Bill Bender writes. "Trevor Lawrence is gone, but D.J. Uiagalelei offered an encouraging glimpse of the future in 2020. Lyn-J Dixon steps into a starting role at tailback. Justyn Ross' return boosts a receiving corps that features E.J. Williams and Joseph Ngata. A young defense should be better, too, and that revolves around sophomores Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and Trenton Simpson. Linebacker James Skalski also returned.

"The Tigers won't have to wait long for a test — not with the season-opening matchup against Georgia in Charlotte. The Tigers remain a strong bet to win a seventh straight ACC championship."

While preseason top-10 by some outlets, North Carolina is the next-best from the ACC at No. 14 here, while Miami also cracks the top-20 (19).

Coastal Carolina is the next-highest out of the Palmetto State at No. 23.

Clemson moved down from No. 1 to No. 4 in ESPN's post-spring rankings recently.