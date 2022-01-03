BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Jan 3, Mon 13:00
Bates will join Brent Venables at Oklahoma.
Bates will join Brent Venables at Oklahoma.

TigerNet confirmed early Monday afternoon that defensive tackles coach Todd Bates is headed to Oklahoma to join the staff of Brent Venables. Bates will be the co-defensive coordinator with Ted Roof.

Venables, Clemson's former defensive coordinator, became the head coach at Oklahoma in early December and has taken a few Clemson staffers with him, including Roof (who was a defensive analyst), Miguel Chavis, and Thad Turnipseed.

Following Venables departure to Norman, Bates was promoted to assistant head coach at Clemson.

Joined the Clemson staff as defensive line coach in January 2017.

• In 2017, became the first Clemson coach to mentor all four defensive line positions since Ron West in 2004, and just the second to do it since 1998.

• Between his tenures at Jacksonville State (2014-16) and Clemson (2017-20), every primary starter under his tutelage has earned at least one all-conference selection.

• Was named Rivals’ Recruiter of the Year for 2019 as a key contributor to Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class that ranked No. 1 nationally according to ESPN, No. 2 according to Rivals and No. 3 according to the 247 Composite.

• Named as Recruiting Coordinator following the 2019 season.

• Coached an interior group that helped Clemson finish tied for first in the country in sacks (46) and second in the country in tackles for loss (109) in 2020.

• Guided Bryan Bresee to Freshman All-America and first-team All-ACC status in 2020, as Bresee joined Dexter Lawrence to become only the second Clemson player ever to earn ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Bresee’s four sacks were the most by a true freshman interior lineman in 2020, Clemson’s second straight season having the FBS leader among first-year defensive tackles in that category (Tyler Davis in 2019).

• Along with Defensive Ends Coach Lemanski Hall, comprised a duo that was one of four finalists for 2020 FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year.

• In 2019, helped accelerate the development of an extremely young defensive line, a group that helped Clemson’s defense hold each of its first 12 opponents under 300 total yards, the first program in available records back to 1996 to accomplish the feat.

• Both of his primary 2019 starters — true freshman Tyler Davis (second-team) and Nyles Pinckney (third-team) — earned All-ACC selections, as every primary starter in his tenure at Clemson has earned at least one all-conference honor. Davis earned the honor in 2019 while starting 13 games, the most by a true freshman defensive lineman in school history, including becoming the first Clemson defensive tackle to start a season opener as a true freshman since Jeff Mills in 1974.

spacer TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 TigerNet News
spacer No
 TheRawPaw®
spacer Re: No
 junk yard tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 TigerSurvivor®
spacer upset about not being named DC? Or....
 Iwantthe80sback®
spacer he offered him a promotion after being overlooked at Clemson
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: he offered him a promotion after being overlooked at Clemson
 Papag1234
spacer Re: he offered him a promotion after being overlooked at Clemson
 Papag1234
spacer LOL Assistant head coach means nothing
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: LOL Assistant head coach means nothing
 viztiz
spacer Re: LOL Assistant head coach means nothing
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Someone posted a couple days ago that there was noise
 ICATiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 LtColClemson
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Tigerman1978
spacer Wonder why he named him Associate HC
 dreww718
spacer Re: Wonder why he named him Associate HC
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Wonder why he named him Associate HC
 SocMan2®
spacer Coot!
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 1DavidHayes1
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 domino dave
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 viztiz
spacer lol
 Lowcntry_Tiger®
spacer Re: lol
 JTigerz
spacer Ask him if he has gotten his vaccine ;)***
 Injun Tiger
spacer Re: lol
 viztiz
spacer Re: lol
 1DavidHayes1
spacer Re: lol
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: lol
 viztiz
spacer Re: lol
 tigrecalvo®
spacer Re: lol
 tigrecalvo®
spacer Re: lol
 Wood Potter
spacer Re: lol
 3Tigerssofar
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 viztiz
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Bareftn
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 westerntigerfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 TigerSurvivor®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 SammyDub
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 ClemTig®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 SammyDub
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Thedeathvalley
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 shirleyb
spacer Congratulations Mr. Bates
 CreoleTiger
spacer Vert de Ferk???
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 OneChristianGuy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Tigerlife2005
spacer Well… we lost our DL coach after winning the 2016 title
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Topher
spacer The Ok fans will like this hire a lot better than they liked
 colberttiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Tigerfam1997
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 TigerSheriff
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 sgary25
spacer Amen!!***
 pawsrule4evr®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Not surprising, since I’m sure he wanted to be DC and was passed over
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: Not surprising, since I’m sure he wanted to be DC and was passed over
 Tigerzouave
spacer Re: Not surprising, since I’m sure he wanted to be DC and was passed over
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Easy come, easy go***
 root
spacer Shoulda given him co-DC
 ThornhillVillageDweller
spacer Re: Shoulda given him co-DC
 deroberts
spacer Re: Shoulda given him co-DC
 ThornhillVillageDweller
spacer So the other day someone here said they had heard this…
 RU4GOD2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Clemgalalways®
spacer WILL POWER??
 coachmac
spacer Re: WILL POWER??
 bclements14
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 LEBO15
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 Clemsader
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 85tiger2012®
spacer Whelp, I can't blame Bates for leaving.
 clemson7024
spacer Re: Whelp, I can't blame Bates for leaving.
 domino dave
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 QBVII
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 York County Tater
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 clemson7024
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 chasn79
spacer No chance that Dabo and BV had not discussed this prior
 clemzn1981
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson loses DL coach to Oklahoma
 MidlandsTiger87®
