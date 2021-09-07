Clemson drops in latest Coaches Poll

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The College Football season is underway as fans got a full week of exciting games in week one action.

Clemson fell three spots to No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers lost 10-3 to Georgia in the Duke's Mayo Classic on Saturday night.

The top ten in the rankings were Alabama, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Clemson, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Florida, and Iowa State.

ACC teams in the top 25 were No. 6 Clemson, No. 21 Virginia Tech, No. 22 North Carolina, and No. 24 Miami. North Carolina State received 81 votes and is close to cracking the rankings if they keep winning.

Don't look now, but in-state school Coastal Carolina is already at No. 19.

Coaches Poll Week 2

#1 Alabama

#2 Georgia

#3 Ohio State

#4 Oklahoma

#5 Texas A&M

#6 Clemson

#7 Notre Dame

#8 Cincinnati

#9 Florida

#10 Iowa State

#11 Oregon

#12 Iowa

#13 Penn State

#14 USC

#15 Texas

#16 UCLA

#17 Wisconsin

#18 Utah

#19 Coastal Carolina

#20 Ole Miss

#21 Virginia Tech

#22 North Carolina

#23 Oklahoma State

#24 Miami

#25 Arizona State

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.