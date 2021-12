Clemson DB enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson defensive back Ray Thornton has entered the transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.

The redshirt sophomore out of Columbus, Georgia tallied 10 tackles with a pass breakup in 75 snaps this season.

He entered the year with 17 career tackles and a pass breakup over 161 snaps in 15 games (two starts).

Thornton was rated as a 3-star prospect out of Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama.

Thornton joins linebacker Kane Patterson and safety Joseph Charleston as in-season transfer portal entries on defense.