ACC Elite Performances: Sammy Watkins' performance against Maryland
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, July 8, 2021, 9:17 AM

Check out this throwback video of former Clemson standout Sammy Watkins finishing with 345 all-purpose yards in the 56-45 win over Maryland in 2011.

Video Description: On October 15th, 2011 the 8th-ranked Clemson Tigers went down to College Park to face the Maryland Terrapins. In what should have been a decisive victory for the Tigers, they got more than what they bargained for. A 56-45 shootout saw Clemson have to battle back from as many as 18 points down. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was one of the key cogs for Clemson's offensive explosion. He did it all, hauling in 8 receptions for 105 yards, finishing with 345 all-purpose yards (7th All-Time ACC) and 3 all-purpose scores. Watkins flashed all the skills that made him one of the nation's most dynamic threats while donning the orange and white. Relive his phenomenal performance right here!

