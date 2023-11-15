Will Shipley was ‘frustrated’ by no review on head-to-head hit

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - It was a scary moment a few weeks ago when junior running back Will Shipley was hit in the head and lost consciousness against NC State. His concussion resulted in him missing a week before returning against Georgia Tech this past weekend. Against the Yellow Jackets, he received yet another blow to the head, this time from head-to-head contact. But, to the shock and frustration of many, the play was not even reviewed for potential targeting. Shipley was visibly frustrated on the sideline following this play, something he attributes to the fact that the referees have a responsibility to protect the players, and in his view, they did not abide by that responsibility. “Just frustration that was not even being reviewed for (a) targeting call. I think that everybody has a role to play. Everybody has a responsibility, and I obviously love the refs and the work they put in, but I believe it’s their responsibility to keep the players safe, and I was frustrated just because I didn’t think they were doing their part in that degree. Looking back at it, just frustrating. I, as much as anybody else, wants to protect myself, and I understand that I chose to play football, and it’s a violent game, very physical,” Shipley said. “But, just try to protect myself to the nth degree, and when something like that happens, really the past two big ones - the NC State hit and then that one - just direct head-to-head contact and not much I can do about it getting hit in the back of the head. So, I think that’s where you saw the frustration come from, just understanding that everybody has a responsibility on the field. For me, it’s to lay my life down on the line for my brothers and the people beside me, and for them, it’s to protect the players on the field.” For this third-year back, it really made him focus more on his personal health, and it did result in some hesitancy on the field against the Yellow Jackets. “I think it definitely plays a role. That’s probably the biggest concern for me, looking back at it. First time I’ve really been knocked unconscious and really the first season where I’ve thought a lot about my head and the injuries that can happen to it,” Shipley said. “So, I think it definitely stemmed a little bit from that. First game back, just being a little timid, a little hesitant coming back into the game as I think any athlete would in my case. So, I think it definitely stemmed from that a little bit.” While he may have been a bit hesitant, that will not impact how he plays on the field. “When I cross those lines, I’m going to give it 110 percent every time. I understand the implications that come from that and arise from that,” Shipley said. “But, when I get out on that field knowing that I’m cleared by the training staff, cleared by myself making sure I feel good when I get out there, I’m going to lay it down, all on the line for the people beside me.” Injuries are not uncommon in football. However, they have been a bit uncommon for Shipley. In fact, his missed game against No. 15 Notre Dame was the first game he has missed since suffering a knee injury against NC State back in his rookie season. Watching himself suffer his injury, particularly on the concussion play, has given him a bit of a different perspective on how he wants to balance his intensity with playing smart to avoid injury as much as possible. “When you’re actually watching yourself in that position, it’s definitely a little different. It’s a different perspective, something that just kind of goes through your head,” Shipley said. “‘What if this happens? What if it was a little worse? What would my life be like after I’m done playing ball?’ So, all those questions just go through your head, and it’s something to think about.” Fellow junior back Phil Mafah stepped up in a big way in the absence of Shipley. Mafah tied the school record for carries with 36. On those 36 carries, he had 186 yards for two touchdowns. The historic performance by Mafah seemed to make people forget about Shipley a bit, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney referenced multiple times in the leadup to last weekend. But coming back against Georgia Tech, Shipley wanted to make sure he changed that. “Anytime you’re pulled away from this game, you just realize how much it really means to you and how much you love it,” Shipley said. “So, just knowing that I was going to be able to get back out there on Saturday against Georgia Tech drove me a little bit, and just wanted to put everybody back on notice.” For the Tigers, their performance against the Yellow Jackets seemed to be the first time both backs - Mafah and Shipley - were being utilized effectively, as the team had a total of 260 rushing yards and averaged almost six yards per carry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

