Wes Goodwin can't and won't change: 'I am who I am'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Wes Goodwin can’t and doesn’t want to be Brent Venables or any other coach. To be successful, he just needs to be his best version of Wes Goodwin. Goodwin is set to begin his second year at the helm of the Clemson defense. With an entire year and two spring and fall practices under his belt, he’s more confident in his abilities and knows what it takes to succeed at this level. Goodwin pointed that out Monday when he was asked what’s changed the most since August last year. “I think just the confidence and command in the room. Defensively, walking in everyday meeting room wise and just having the belief and trust in the players,” Goodwin said. “Just from a knowledge standpoint of how everything flows, recruiting, game plan, preparation, practice preparation. All of those really feel comfortable from where we're at on my side of the ball, so excited to see what year two holds.” Goodwin said that those outside the program – the people who don’t get to see him in the meeting rooms and on the practice field – have no idea of the fire that burns inside him to be great. And he can’t do it the way other coaches do it. “I think most people don't get to see the intensity at practice and my fire and passion for coaching and being around the guys on a daily basis,” Goodwin said. “I love to have fun. I'm a pretty laid-back guy off the field, but in those meeting rooms and once we cross the lines, that intensity and fire ramps up. I coach my guys in my way, not somebody else's way, and I am who I am. But nobody wants to win and coach their guys and love their guys as much as I do.” It’s obvious that Goodwin’s players love him and love playing for him, something he doesn’t take for granted. “That's the most important thing is having the belief and trust in the locker room. It doesn't take them long to figure out if you're full of crap or you are who you say you are,” Goodwin said. “For them to have my back and belief and trust in how we're doing things and just being approachable. Hopefully they feel like they can ask and approach me and figure things out and know that I'm there for them on a daily basis.” Last year’s double overtime win at Wake Forest was a rollercoaster of emotion for the fans and the players alike. As the Tigers walked off the field with a victory, Goodwin left knowing he had what it takes to succeed. “Heck, probably as bad as that day in Wake Forest is, to figure out a way to win that football game and get out of there with a win, I think gave me some confidence to know that I can make adjustments and keep the guys composed and figure out a way to battle through the adversity,” Goodwin said. “And then it just kind of went from there I guess. But that was the first adversity that I faced from a playing standpoint.”

