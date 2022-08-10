Wednesday night camp update: Swinney details injuries, change in punters

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney is happier with his punters than he was after Friday’s first fall camp practice.

Clemson held the fifth practice of fall camp Wednesday, and the Tigers’ head coach met with the media for about 20 minutes following practice. He said the Tigers have gone through “thud” practices the last two days, will move to Jervey Meadows for a full-pad workout Thursday, and hold a scrimmage Saturday.

However, he started out and ended the media session by praising the punters, saying that freshman Jack Smith had the best day Wednesday while both BT Potter and Aidan Swanson have been consistent.

“If you were that first practice, it literally might have been the worst punt drill I've ever seen. And it just goes to show you how it's different,” Swinney said. “It's one thing to come out here with no pressure, and you just take a picture, frame it up and launch it. And then all of a sudden, you get all your teammates out here and there is peer pressure and competition. The coaches are here and you tighten up, and then the media is all out here and they know you're going to write bad things about them.”

Swinney said the punters have responded.

“I was mad the whole rest of that day at practice, but they've responded. It's been encouraging. So we've had three days that we've punted and then two of those days we've had competition. Post practice, everybody. I mean, just trying to really create some intensity, and then win or lose, we've had some good stuff. And so to see them respond from where I was day one, where I am now, that's the most pleasant surprise that I've had.”

*Swinney said defensive back Myles Oliver battled shoulder issues in high school and it popped out again once he arrived on campus. Due to his spot on the depth chart – he wasn’t likely to see a lot of snaps this season – the coaches decided to redshirt Oliver and he will undergo surgery to clean things up.

*Defensive tackle Tré Williams had a successful scope on his knee and is on track to play against Georgia Tech in the season opener.

*Two other players (names not given) are battling injuries that will keep them out for a bit. One has a hematoma on his lower back and the other is battling a shoulder injury. He doesn’t think they will miss the opener.

*Swinney complimented quarterback DJ Uiagalelei on his footwork so far in camp.

“He’s been really good,” Swinney said. “First of all, he’s faster. He’s made several plays with his feet that I don’t think he would have made last year. It’s been very noticeable. He’s very confident and he really understands — he’s a high football IQ guy — he really understands where to go with the ball. But you can tell he’s worked really hard. He’s very conscientious of his fundamentals. He’s hard on himself, grades himself every day, and he’s been good.”

*Swinney knocked on a reporter’s head twice (knocking on wood), then said that cornerback Fred Davis is having a great camp.

*He is thrilled with the work of the three centers (Will Putnam, Ryan Linthicum, Trent Howard) this camp and said so far there has been just one bad snap.