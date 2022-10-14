Tigers spreading the wealth in passing game to keep opponents off-balance

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - With a more dynamic look this season, there is a vast improvement to the Clemson offense overall, particularly in the passing game.

Clemson has a total of 15 players who have caught a pass this season, combining for 130 receptions and 1,529 yards. Freshman receiver Antonio Williams is leading the team in receptions so far this season with 22. The overall depth of the wide receivers is something that is a huge advantage for the Tigers, according to veteran target Brannon Spector.

“That makes it really tough, I feel like, for teams to be able to handle us. It’s also good for all of us to continue to grind off of each other,” Spector said.

Spector himself has had a good season thus far, with a total of 123 receiving yards and an average of 11.2 yards per reception. He ranks fourth among the receivers in total receiving yards. Spector did not play in 2021, but in 2020, he only had 84 receiving yards through the first six games he played in.

There has also been a drastic increase in the productivity from junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who already has 14 passing touchdowns this year, more than he had all of last year. Furthermore, Uiagalelei already has more rushing yards than he had all of last season. Last year, he rushed for 308 yards while so far this season, he has 311 rushing yards. Uiagalelei had an interception early on in the previous game against Boston College but was able to handle it well and have a solid game overall.

“I feel like DJ’s whole approach this year is just so much better,” Spector said. “He’s shaking back from adversity a lot better and he’s able to pursue adversity a lot better in my opinion.”

The redshirt junior also pointed out that Uiagalelei has a different approach to how he throws the ball as compared to his previous quarterback, Trevor Lawrence. Spector commented that he tends to throw the ball higher than Lawrence did, which can potentially be attributed to Uiagalelei’s experience as a pitcher.

Clemson hopes to continue its offensive success going against division rival Florida State this coming Saturday (7:30 p.m./ABC). The Seminoles just fell in a narrow game to NC State, 19-17. As a result, they come into the game unranked. In fact, Florida State has not been ranked in their game against Clemson since 2016 when Clemson was No. 3 in the country and Florida State was No. 12. The Tigers won that game 37-34.

Last year, the Tigers were able to successfully defeat the Seminoles 30-20. In fact, Florida State has not won against Clemson since September of 2014 when they were the No. 1-ranked team in the country and Clemson was at No. 22.