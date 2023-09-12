Tigers looking in London at offensive line prospect

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson has recruited players from coast to coast and is now recruiting a player in London. Not London, Kentucky. The famous London in England. Clemson has just one offensive lineman committed for the 2024 class, and offensive line coach Thomas Austin is searching for another. If that means sending an offer across the Atlantic Ocean, then so be it. Austin recently offered OT Daniel Akinkunmi (6-5 320) of the NFL Academy in London. The two had set up an official visit for this coming weekend, but Akinkunmi said Sunday he’s had to cancel the visit. “I’ve decided to focus on my high school team, but I’m still in conversation with Clemson,” Akinkunmi said. “It doesn’t look like I’ll be visiting (anywhere) because we have two American teams to play at the start of October. I have been to Clemson when I went there for camp.” The cancellation of the official visit is a blow to Clemson’s hopes of landing Akinkunmi because he has set October 12th for his commitment announcement. However, he said he knows enough about Clemson from his camp visit and regular conversations with Austin to continue giving them serious consideration. “We talk every couple of days, just talking football and about life,” Akinkunmi said. “They win a lot. They love winning. They have an amazing culture. They love preparing their players for football and even life after football. It’s really like a family and community atmosphere and environment.” Akinkunmi officially visited Baylor in June, and he made an official visit to Oklahoma for their season opening game two weeks ago. “The visit was amazing, an amazing experience,” Akinkunmi said. “It was my first time at a college football game. It was my first time for a lot of things. Just to see the game was amazing, the fan base was crazy. Everyone knew who I was and where I was from. It was a really good experience.” Akinkunmi has been working with a top five of Clemson, Oklahoma, Baylor, Miami and Ole Miss. Where’s home 🏡🤔? pic.twitter.com/Bsg9QWyaAS — 3⭐️ OL Daniel Akinkunmi (@official_Grind4) September 9, 2023 #AGTG After a great conversation with @Coach_Austin_OL I’m blessed to receive a offer from @ClemsonFB @ClemsonInsider @BTHOM63_100 @carson_cramer @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @justinwells2424 @SWiltfong247 @CraigHaubert @RustyMansell_ @EdOBrienCFB @AllenTrieu @247Hudson pic.twitter.com/5j8a0uKmAT — 3⭐️ OL Daniel Akinkunmi (@official_Grind4) August 25, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest